PENPARCAU maintained their 100 per cent start to the Central Wales South campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 win against visitors Tregaron Turfs.
Tregaron always seem to give Arky a tough test but the hosts found a way to win again to make it 10 wins in 10 outings and a healthy lead over their rivals.
Penparcau lead second placed Rhayader Town by 10 points and with two games in hand with Machynlleth and Llanilar further adrift but having only played eight games each.
After a morning pitch inspection, this was the sole surviving fixture in the Central Wales South, and Penparcau took advantage to take another three points thanks to a couple of goals by Andrew Gittins before the break, one from the penalty spot.
Liam Jones pulled one back for Tregaron midway through the second half but it was too little too late.
• Carno beat Presteigne St Andrew 5-1 in the MMP Central Wales League Challenge Cup with goals by Samuel Baker (2), Tyler McCarthy, Joe Morris and Llewelyn Jerman; Niall Rhodes replied for the hosts.
A brace of goals each by Toby Mills and Kieran Mulloch secured Bishops Castle’s comfortable 4-0 win at Knighton Town whilst Forden United shaded hosts Montgomery Town 3-2 thanks to a stoppage time winner by Harvey Gill.
There was little too choose between the two teams at the break with Town’s Jack Williams cancelling out Ross Harris’ lead taker. Darryl Jones nudged the Bishops ahead again on the hour before Williams equalised for a second time.