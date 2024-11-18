BONT picked up another big three Central Wales League South points as they took the bragging rights with a 5-2 derby win against Tregaron Turfs.
There was controversy, goals and plenty of yellow cards in what turned out to be a well deserved win in the end for the hosts, their eighth on the trot in the league.
The visitors took an early lead through Harri Jones but Bont came roaring back with strikes by Jordan Perry, Dion Davies and Garin Evans before the break.
Evans made it 4-1 on 66 minutes before Tregaron reduced the arrears through Ryan Davies with 15 minutes remaining.
But Evans underlined Bont’s superiority on the day with his hat-trick strike moments later to take his tally in the league to 25 at the top of the scoring charts.
Goals by Calum Humphreys (2) and a great strike by Iestyn Evans saw Machynlleth to a solid 3-0 win against Llanidloes Town reserves in front of a big crowd on Friday evening with the hosts’ Liam Scully picking up the man of the match award after another outstanding display.
Owain Rowlands’ solitary strike was enough to seal Penybont’s 1-0 win against visitors Aberystwyth University.
Bow Street Reserves suffered their third defeat in a row at Builth Wells Reserves who made it three wins on the bounce.
The first half was goalless with the best chance falling to The Bulls after latching on to a defensive mistake, but Street keeper Lewis James came to the rescue.
The hosts came out strong in the second half and were rewarded with a great team goal on the counter attack which was finished by Rhys Thomas assisted by Dave Thomas.
The Bulls stayed in control from this point with every player putting in a top performance.
Their second goal to seal the game came after an error from James left Rhys Thomas through on goal.
His effort from a tight angle hit both posts before being tapped home by Daf Price.
The clean sheet came courtesy of a solid defence effort, leaving the Magpies with minimal chances throughout the game.
Fixtures, 23 November: Hay St Marys v Ffostrasol; Llanidloes Reserves v Bont; Llanilar v Rhayader; Machynlleth v Penybont; Pencarcau v Builth Res; Aber Uni v Presteigne; Knighton v Caersws Dev; Tregaron v Penrhyncpch res.