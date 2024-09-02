FFOSTRASOL moved to the top of the Central Wales League South on goal difference following their comprehensive 8-0 win against basement side Presteigne St Andrews.
Ffos were dominant from the start and were three goals to the good by the half hour mark after early strikes by Tomos Evans, Luke Evans and Meredydd Derbyshire.
Andrii Solyliak then got in on the act with a devastating hat-trick before half time.
The Troedyrhiw Park hosts eased off the gas in the second half but still added to their tally with a brace of goals by Dafydd Phillips.
Llanilar were also big winners with five unanswered goals against visitors Caersws Development.
Sion Evans also scored a first half hat-trick in this match with Ryan Edwards and Osian Simpson-Jones joining him on the scoresheet.
Bont bounced back from their 3-2 midweek defeat at Tregaron Turfs to see off Builth Wells Reserves 6-0.
The match was over as a contest at the break after the hosts had raced to a 4-0 lead though Garin Sion Evans, Dion Davies, Ethan Rees and Gethn Williams-Evans.
Evans bagged his brace moments into the second half as Bont pursued more goals but had to wait until the 84th minute for their sixth by Dion Davies.
Goals by Darren Murphy, Warren McFadden (2) and Samuel Rees sealed Rhayader Town’s 4-1 against Hay St Marys, Richard Lynes with the reply for the visitors.