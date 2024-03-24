PENPARCAU showed their quality to seal a 3-1 win at Tregaron Turfs to maintain their lead at the top of the Central Wales South table.
Without a league outing since they beat Knighton Town 3-1 at Min y Ddol a a month ago, Arky were determined to get back at it but found themselves a goal down when Dylan Davies opened the Turfs’ account on the stroke of half time.
Aaron Davies-Thomas equalised on 51 minutes and the visitors nudged ahead moments later through Matthew Davies.
Anthony Evans strengthened their hand with a third on the hour and they defended well to seal the win to stay eight points clear of Machynlleth who won 5-0 against visitors Knighton.
On a soft pitch, player manager Callum Page set Mach on their way on the quarter hour mark and bagged his brace on the stroke of half time after Dillon Browne had made it 2-0 midway through the half.
Browne netted his second on the hour and Johan Aufdenkamp capped a fine team display with a fifth 10 minutes later.
Llanilar also scored five to send visitors Penybont United packing with goals by Ioan Jones, Harvey Matthews (2) , Ryan Edwards and Ryan Hopkins from the spot. Owain Rowlands equalised on 49 minutes to suggest that Penybont could have a say in matter by Llanilar had other ideas.