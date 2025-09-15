LLANUWCHLLYN maintained their unbeaten start to the Ardal North East campaign and took the bragging rights with an impressive 3-0 against local rivals Dolgellau Athletic on Saturday.
The Cae Marian outfit have had the upper hand in recent outings between the two sides and Llan were determined to even the score and build on their positive start to the league season.
The visitors had the better start to the game, working hard in midfield and giving Dol no time in defence or midfield.
On a wet and slippery Cae Marian surface, Dol were against the wind and pegged back by the visitors but clear-cut chances were few and far between in tricky conditions in the first half, Llan’s best moments coming from set pieces whilst Dol threatened with efforts by Paul Lewis and Gerwyn Williams which were off target.
The breakthrough eventually came on the stroke of half time when a long ball by Llan caused havoc in the Dolgellau back line, defender Joey Jones’ attempted clearance on the stretch diverted past keeper Tyler Andrews.
It was a good time to score for the visitors and they doubled their tally two minutes into the second half after Dolgellau struggled to clear their lines on a couple of occasions.
The chance fell to Meilir Williams who turned on a sixpence to slot the ball past Andrews.
The visitors went on to dominate the second half and sealed the win on the hour, Williams from the penalty spot for his 12th league goal of the campaign.
The spot kick was awarded after substitute Gwydion Roberts was upended in the box after a surging run down the left.
Dolgellau manager Rob Evans said: "I thought Llan were deserved winners on the day.
“Moments at crucial times of the game have cost us heavily.
“I thought we dealt with the conditions very well in the first half but again moments just before and after halftime have allowed Llan in too easily which myself and the team will look back at and learn from, and on the whole we could compete and play a lot better.
“Disappointing on the day, but no doubt this group will turn it around."
Bow Street made it four wins in a row in all competitions with a 3-1 victory against visitors Kerry.
Joseph Wozencraft gave the Cae Piod hosts the lead on 20 minutes and it could have been 2-0 shortly afterwards when Rhys Hughes missed a penalty.
But he made amends four minutes later with the Magpies’ second goal after good work by Courtney Perkins.
Harvey Matthews’ fine goalscoring form continued when he gave the home side a three-goal cushion before the break.
Edward Clarke reduced the deficit on 81 minutes but it was too little too late.
Bow Street are hosting an evening with ‘Magic Daps’ Lee Trundle at Borth Golf Club on Saturday, 27 September (7pm). The £35 entrance fee includes a glass of fizz and a curry.
Callum Mannion’s goal on the half hour was enough to secure victory for Cefn Albion at Rhos Aelwyd, the win keeping them a point adrift of leaders Llanuwchllyn.
Other results: Llanfair United 5 Builth Wells 1; Llanrhaear ym Mochnant 2 Llandrindod Wells 1; Radnor Valley 2 Llangollen Town 0; Penycae 4 Corwen 1.
Fixture, Saturday, 20 September: Radnor Valley v Llanuwchllyn
