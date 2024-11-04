TREGARON Turfs maintained their impressive Central Wales League South winning streak with a 4-1 victory against visitors Ffostrasol who broke the deadlock with a Iolo Thomas strike very early in the second half.
The hosts kept their composure and drew level through Jac Hockenhull just after the hour mark.
An own goal by Thomas Lloyd Evans gave them the lead on 74 minutes and they secured a big win with late goals by Ryan Davies and Paul James.
Knighton Town maintained their perfect start to the league season with a 5-2 win against visitors Penparcau.
Town took the lead in the fifth minute when Taylor Wozencraft’s corner hit the bar and a defender on its way into the net.
Connor Bird marked his return to the club with two goals in five minutes before Arky pulled one back with a Matthew Davies penalty.
Knighton, who now have 15 wins in a row, regained the initiative through Callum Stead and Luke Boundford before Davies netted his 20th of the campaign with the last play of the game.
Bow Street Reserves tasted defeat against Rhayader Town after taking an early lead through Owen Evans.
The visitors roared back to take a 3-1 lead at the break with a couple of Ryan Addison goals and a third by Sion Herman.
The Magpies were much improved in the second half but failed to find a way back into the game.
Goals by Osian Williams, Harvey Matthews and Guto Roberts saw Llanilar to a comfortable 3-0 win against visitors Aberystwyth University and Builth Wells Reserves won by the same margin at Llanidloes Town Reserves, David Thomas with a hat-trick.
It finished goalless in the game between Penybont United and Caersws Development whilst Bont extended their winning run to seven games with a 4-2 win against visitors Machynlleth.
The hosts raced out of the blocks to a two-goal lead inside seven minutes through Jordan Perry and Ethan Rees.
Johan Aufdenkamp pulled one back for the Maglonians midway through the half but another two-goal burst, this time by Garin Evans and Dion Davies, early in the second half put Bont in control.
Louis Roberts reduced the arrears for Mach with half an hour to play but Bont were in no mood to give anything else away.
A stoppage time goal by Harley Lawton secured a dramatic win for Penrhyncoch Reserves at Presteigne St Andrews.
Lawton had given the Roosters the lead on 19 minutes but the hosts hit back through Jamie Griffiths with 15 minutes to go.
Fixtures, 9 November: Machynlleth v Caersws Dev; Presteigne v Hay St Marys; Builth Reserves v Aber Uni; Knighton v Bow Street Res; Penparcau v Bont; Penybont v Penrhyncoch Res; Tregaron Turfs v Rhayader.