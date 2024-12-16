BONT made it 12 games unbeaten in the MMP Central Wales League South with a solid 2-0 win against Llanilar on Saturday.
Gethin Williams-Evans opened their account on the half hour before the league’s top scorer Garin Evans took his tally to 27 goals early in the second half.
The visitors were given a glimmer of hope when Keiran Duggan was given his marching orders after receiving a second caution just past the hour but Bont keeper Trevor Jenkins pulled off some outstanding saves to protect their lead.
With Rhayader held to a 1-1 draw at Ffostrasol, Bont moved up to second place but trail the leaders by 19 points with Knighton Town boasting a perfect 18 wins in 18 games.
Rhayader took the lead through Ryan Evans on the stroke of half time with Cian Edwards replying for Ffos with 15 minutes remaining.
Penparcau were the big scorers of the day with a 9-1 win against visitors Hay St Marys.
Arky, who paid their respect before kick off with a minute’s silence for Mick Adams who passed away recently, took control from the first whistle.
A couple of goals each by Matthew Davies and Gytis Pivnickas gave them a four-goal buffer at the break before Davies completed his hat-trick on 68 minutes to make it 23 league goals for the campaign.
Pivnickas also had a shout for the match ball when he netted his third of the afternoon five minutes later with Michael Gornall (2) and Lee Morgan completing the scoring.
The visitors fed on crumbs throughout, their only reward an own goal scored by Nathan Pemberthy.
Goals by Tom Williams and Steff Davies sealed Bow Street Reserves’ hard fought 2-1 win against visitors Machynlleth, Alexander Davies with the reply for the Maglonians.
The last couple of results sees the Magpies enter the Christmas period with a bit of momentum, and now look forward to a big local derby against Penrhyncoch Reserves over the holidays.
Builth Wells Reserves beat Presteigne St Andrews 4-2 with the visitors feeling that they should have got something out of the contest.
Despite producing a good first half performance, two mistakes gifted the Bulls a two-goal lead at the break.
A failure to clear the ball led to an easy tap in at the back post for David Thomas on 19 minutes before the same player took advantage of another poor clearance with an audacious attempt from the half way line which found the back of the net on the stroke of half time.
Credit to the visitors they came roaring back with goals by Niall Rhodes and Jude Horton and they had the momentum.
But the Bulls made a late charge for the points with two goals including the hat-trick strike by Thomas.