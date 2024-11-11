KNIGHTON Town’s relentless march towards the MMP Central Wales League South title continued with another emphatic win.
A very young Bow Street Reserves were their opponents on Saturday, and although they were soundly beaten the Magpies will take plenty of positives from a battling display against Knighton who have won all 16 of their games to open up a 14 point lead at the top of the table.
A first senior goal from Tomos Afan actually gave Street an early lead before the Knighton machine kicked into gear.
The high flyers hit back with goals by Connor Bird (2) and Luke Boundford to take a 3-1 lead into the break and they kept their foot on the gas in the second half with Boundford bagging his brace with Taylor Wozencraft and William Shaw also getting on the scoresheet before Joey Williams gave the scoreline a bit more respectability with a second for the Magpies on 69 minutes.
But the hosts had the final say with substitute Declan Beddoes netting their seventh in stoppage time.
Machynelleth showed plenty of grit and determination in an entertaining 3-3 draw against visitors Caersws Development who built up an early two-goal lead with a couple of Samuel Barker strikes.
Stung into action, Mach fought to get back on level terms before the break with Liam Sully and Johan Aufdenkamp beating visiting keeper Coby Bowen.
The Maglonians nudged ahead through 18-year-old Iestyn Evans on 66 minutes but they couldn’t hold on to their advantage with Tomos Evans moments later.
Penrhyncoch Reserves were denied the three points when Isaac Price equalised for home side Penybont United with four minutes to go after the Roosters took the lead on the stroke of half time through 16-year-old Emyr Jones.
Tregaron Turfs’ impressive seven match winning streak in the league was halted as they were beaten by visitors Rhayader Town who are one place above them in the table in second place.
Rhayader were gifted the lead on the half hour after Rhodri Jones turned the ball into the back of his own net and Stephen Sarpong put them in the driving seat with a second before the break.
The unfortunate Jones was marked down for another own goal just after the hour mark before the Turfs netted a late consolation by Aled Osian Morgan.
Goals by Blake Evans (2) and Gavin Samuel secured a 3-2 win for Builth Wells Reserves against visitors Aberystwyth University whilst Edward Walkden and Darren Horrigan found the back of the net in Hay St Marys’ 2-0 win at Presteigne St Andrews.
Fixtures, Friday: Machynlleth v Llanidloes Reserves. Saturday: Builth Wells Reserves v Bow Street Reserves; Penybont v Aber Uni; Bont v Tregaron.