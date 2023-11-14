ABERAERON'S search for a win in the MMP Central Wales South continues after they were beaten 2-1 by fellow strugglers Penybont United in a match they will feel they could have got something out of.
The hosts took the lead through Paul McCambridge on the half hour before Ianto ap Dafydd Evans pounced to net an equaliser for Aeron on the stroke of half time.
But United regained the lead through McCambridge again on 55 minutes and they held on to move three point clear of Aberaeron at the foot of the table.
An Osian Morgan own goal and a stoppage time strike by substitute Darren Murphyu condemned Tregaron Turrfs to a 2-0 defeat at Rhayader Town whilst Aberystwyth University were beaten 3-1 by visitors Knighton Town.
Town led 2-0 at the break thanks to a couple of Declan Beddoes strikes and added to their tally through Callum Stead on the hour.
Alex Dutton-Jones pulled one back for the students moments later.