TREGARON Turfs moved up to second in the MMP Central Wales League South table with a hard-fought 3-2 win at Rhayader Town on Friday evening.
The in-form Turfs, who extended their winning streak to six games at Y Weriglodd, thought that they might be in for a comfortable evening when they led 2-0 midway through the first half after goals by Liam Jones and Jac Hockenhull.
That’s the way it stayed up to the break but the hosts made a strong start to the second half and pulled one back through Thomas Price on 55 minutes and it was all square when Keegan McGing slotted the ball past Turfs keeper Iestyn Rees Greaves after the hour mark.
But Tregaron wanted more than a share of the spoils and hit back through substitute Jay Kenney in the 81st minute.
Rhayader’s frustration grew when goalscorer McGing was sent for an early shower after being red carded moments later.
Bont’s hot scoring streak continued with a 7-2 win against Presteigne St Andrews on Saturday.
The match was moved to Aberystwyth’s Park Avenue due to a burst pipe near the football field which has flooded the pitch, but that didn’t hamper Bont’s rhythm as they netted their 22nd goal in the last three outings.
The visitors led 2-0 by the sixth minute with strikes by Niall Rhodes and Sezar Cakmak but Bont roared back to lead at the break thanks to Jordan Perry, Mat Thomas and Garin Evans, who leads the league’s scoring chart with 37 goals in 26 outings.
Perry went on to notch his hat-trick after the break with Thomas bagging his brace and Jake Button also on the scoresheet.
A good afternoon’s work but they did finish with 10 players after Keiran Duggan was red carded seven minutes from the end.