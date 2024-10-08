KNIGHTON Town maintained their six point lead at the top of the Central Wales League South with a hard fought 2-1 win against Penrhyncoch Reserves.
All the goals came in the first half, Declan Beddoes giving the hosts a 12th minute lead before Harley Lawton levelled on the half hour. Jack Hoyle restored Town’s advantage moments later and that’s the way it stayed.
Goals by Joshua Taylor, Ryan Davies, Josh Davies and Wil Evans secured Tregaron Turfs’ 4-1 success at Presteigne St Andrews who had taken an early lead through Corey Blythin-Williams.
Machynlleth beat Llanilar by the odd goal in five, Johan Aufdenkamp and Alfie Westood with crucial late goals to take the spoils after the hosts had been leading 2-1 up to the 78th minute courtesy of Guto Roberts and 16-year-old Steffan Gillies. Calum Humphreys scored Mach’s other goal.
Ffostrasol kept the pressure on Knighton with a 7-0 win against visitors Llanidloes Town Reserves.
Ffos, who have a game in hand on the leaders, built a four-goal buffer by the break through Lewis Jones (2), Cian Edwards and Alun Bowen.
They kept going for it after the turnaround and were rewarded with further goals by Tomos Green, Andrii Solyliak and Edwards with his second of the afternoon to give their goal difference a boost.
Bont also fired seven unanswered goals at Hay St Marys after being set on their way by a first minute own goal by Daniel Price.
Garin Evans and Dion Davies added to their tally and they had more success after the break with Evans bagging his brace – his 18th goal of the campaign – and Jordan Perry (2) and Gethin Williams-Evans also getting on the scoresheet.
Penparcau were also amongst the goals as they saw off visitors Penybont United 5-2, Matthew Davies leading the way with a hat-trick to move within two goals of the league’s top scorer Garin Evans.
Mark Gornall also bagged a brace in a first half which saw Arky reduced to 10 men when Rhydian Lewis was sent off after picking up a second yellow. Owain Rowlands and Alphie Stonefield netted for Penybont.
Rhayader Town were comfortable 5-0 winners at Aberystwyth University whilst it was honours even at 1-1 in the match between Builth Wells Reserves and Caersws Development.