Llanuwchllyn 3 Llanrhaeadr 1
Ardal North East
LLANWUCHLLYN delivered a strong, composed performance to earn a deserved 3–1 victory over a physical and well‑organised Llanrhaeadr side.
The Ardal North East League leaders made an excellent start, creating early opportunities and opening the scoring inside 20 minutes. Aled Parry burst through the visiting defence with a superb run before supplying a perfect cross for Steffan Dolben, who finished confidently.
Llan remained in control and soon doubled their advantage. Will Owen weaved past three defenders and slipped the ball to Meilir Williams in the box, who made no mistake to make it 2–0.
Momentum dipped slightly when Ilan Hughes was forced off injured, giving Llanrhaeadr a chance to counter‑attack. Just before the interval, Gwydion Roberts won a penalty after being brought down, but Williams fired wide—and almost immediately the visitors struck back, David France curling home a free‑kick to halve the deficit at half‑time.
After the restart, Llanuwchllyn regained their rhythm. Tommy Evans, Parry and Dale Davies took command in midfield, while defenders Dafydd Griffith, Kyle Jones and Joe Vaughan stood firm.
The hosts moved the ball with greater purpose, and the decisive third goal arrived with 20 minutes remaining. Davies won a crucial header, directing the ball into the path of Williams, who calmly finished for his second of the evening to secure all three points.
Dolgellau 1–0 Rhos Aelwyd
Dolgellau claimed a dramatic late victory over Rhos Aelwyd—beating them for the third consecutive time and the fifth meeting in seven. Dolgellau played some of their best football of recent weeks, with Osian Morris orchestrating attacks throughout the first half.
With the wind at their backs in the second period, Dolgellau dominated territory. The woodwork twice denied them, first through Ioan Roberts and then Aaron Young, while Paul Lewis also went close on two occasions. The combination of Morris and Wil Gruffydd caused constant problems, and Gruffydd saw a goalbound effort tipped wide by the Rhos keeper.
Rhos still posed a threat, and only a superb recovery tackle from Joey Jones prevented a one‑on‑one opportunity. The visitors were reduced to ten men in the 87th minute when Harley Davies received a second yellow card. Deep into stoppage time, the breakthrough finally came—Young delivered a pinpoint corner and Gerwyn Williams powered home a 94th‑minute header, sparking big celebrations.
Manager Rob Evans praised his side: “One of our better performances of late, and we will definitely look to build on our confidence and decision-making in possession. The ball wouldn't really settle for us in the box today, but I had a feeling the goal was coming.”
Penycae 3–1 Bow Street
Bow Street slipped to third place after a disappointing defeat at Penycae. Following a goalless first half, the hosts struck early after the restart through Zac Davies.
Street battled back and were rewarded when Joe Wozencraft equalised with under 20 minutes to play. However, two goals in quick succession from Thomas Blaze and Joshua Mazzarella sealed the win for the home side.
Other results: Corwen 2 Llandrindod Wells 1; Kerry 2 Builth Wells 2; Knighton Town 4 Cefn Albion 0; Lex XI 0 Llangollen Town 2; Radnor Valley 4 Llanfair United 2.
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