LLANILAR closed the gap on Central Wales South leaders Penparcau to four points with an impressive 4-1 at Penybont United on Saturday.
But Arky, who were in E R Jenkins League Cup action against Tregaron Turfs the previous night, remain firm favourites with a game in hand on Llanilar and a couple of games on second placed Machynlleth.
The scoreline might have slightly flattered Llanilar at the Racecourse with the hosts fashioning several decent chances themselves.
But Llan took the spoils courtesy of a clinical first half performance with goals by Harvey Matthews, Ioan Jones and 16-year-old Osian Williams.
Ryan Edwards secured the win with a decisive fourth goal on the hour before Alphie Stonefield netted a consolation for the Polecats with a diving header off a Luis Davies assist.
Knighton Town also won by the same scoreline at Presteigne St Andrews.
18-year-old Callum Stead fired them into a two-goal lead inside 35 minutes and nearly notched a first half hat-trick when he missed a penalty on the stroke of half time.
Taylor Wozencraft extended their advantage in first half stoppage time to underline their superiority.
Gareth Bull pulled on back in the 52nd minute but Knighton had the final say when Samuel Hoyle completed the scoring.
Tregaron Turfs fired six unanswered goals on Friday evening against Penparcau who top group A in the E R Jenkins League Cup.
Joshua Taylor set the ball rolling with a couple of goals inside the first 15 minutes and Josh Davies added a third in stoppage time to put them in the driving seat.
Liam Jones got in on the act with a brace in the second half with Taylor notching his hat-trick with 10 minutes to go.
Machynlleth beat Aberystwyth University 2-1 in the other group A match played on Saturday.
Another solid performance saw Mach open the league cup to three teams.
The visitors were slow off the mark as the students took a seventh minute lead through Joshua Evans.
But once Mach regained their shape they took control with the in-form Dillon Browne netting a quick-fire double in the second half to seal the win.