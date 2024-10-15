TREGARON Turfs’ fine start to the Central Wales League South campaign continued with a 7-2 win against Caersws Development on Saturday.
The Turfs have been scoring goals for fun and started the game with real intent as Paul James opened their account after just three minutes.
Callum Francis-Jones equalised for the visitors on 12 minutes but Tregaron nudged ahead again though Aled Osian Morgan midway through the half.
Credit to the Bluebirds, they drew level again when Jack Jones slotted the ball past home keeper Iestyn Graves before the break.
Stung into action, the Turfs shifted through the gears with clinical strikes by Shon Morgans (2), Ryan Davies (2) and Josh Davies.
Early leaders Knighton Town were too strong for hosts Bow Street Reserves on the day.
The Magpies performed well and could have taken the lead before Luke Boundford gave the visitors the lead on 71 minutes.
Taylor Wozencraft doubled their tally moments later which was tough for home keeper Ryan Burr who had an outstanding match.
Knighton also beat Aberystwyth University 9-0 on Monday evening.
Penrhyncoch reserves returned to winning ways with a good result on the road at Hay St Marys, Harry Lawton with the only goal from the penalty spot on 67 minutes.
Fixtures, 19 October: Presteigne St Andrews v Caersws; Builth Wells Reserves v Machynlleth; Llanidloes Reserves v Hay St Marys; Bont v Penybont.