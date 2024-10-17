BOW Street Reserves were in the mood for goals when they headed to Llanidloes Reserves on Tuesday evening getting into double figures against the Daffs.
Lee Crumpler and Courtney Perkins led the way with a hat-trick apiece with Owen Evans, Caio Caruthers and Iolo ap Dafydd also on the scoresheet.
Iolo ap Dafydd also missed a penalty whilst the Magpies also benefited from an Oliver Davies own goal.
Williams Denham netted Llani’s consolation goal.
Penrhyncoch Reserves were on the wrong end of a 3-1 scoreline at Caersws Development.
It was the Roosters’ third away match in 10 days and they found themselves trailing to a Jack Jones strike on 12 minutes.
Ciaran Evans equalised three minutes later but the hosts had the better of the second half with goals by Jared Marks and Samuel Baker to seal the win.
It was goalless between Rhayader Town and visitors Machynlleth whilst Hay St Marys saw off visitors Builth Wells Reserves 1-0, Richard Lynes with the decisive goal with five minutes to go.
League leaders Knighton Town made in 12 wins out of 12 the previous evening with a 9-0 win against visitors Aberystwyth University.
Taylor Wozencraft led the way with a hat-trick with support by Jack Brindley, Ryan Jones, Jack Hoyle, Declan Beddoes, Jack Bright and William Shaw.