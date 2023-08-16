PENPARCAU made it two wins out of two to continue their promising start to the MMP Central Wales South campaign.
They beat visitors Llanilar 4-1 last night to build on their opening day 5-2 success at Rhayader.
Aaron Davies Thomas' goal was all that separated the two teams at the break and it was all square again before the hour when Guto Roberts fired past home keeper Liam Thomas.
Matthew Davies restored the hosts’ advantage on 68 minutes but they were dealt a blow when Liam Jaques was sin binned moments later.
Despite that, the 10 men added to their tally through young substitute Ciaran Evans before Rhydian Lewis also made an impact from the bench with Arky’s fourth in the closing stages.
Machynlleth beat Aberaeron 3-1 in the other game played on Tuesday evening after Dafydd Roberts gave the visitors the lead midway through the first half.
Stung into action, Mach hit back through player manager Callum Page (2) and Alfie Westwood before the break and that’s the way it stayed at Cae Glas.