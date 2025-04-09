TREGARON Turfs moved level on 57 points with second placed Ffostrasol in the MMP Central Wales League South table following their 2-1 win against Bow Street Reserves on Tuesday evening.
After a goalless first half, the Magpies nudged ahead through 18-year-old Harvey Matthews on 54 minutes but veteran Cledan Davies equalised moments later.
Davies bagged his brace just before the hour mark but the result was still up in the air.
Street’s hopes of a comeback were dented when Harry Turner was given his marching orders seven minutes from time after picking up a second caution.
Penparcau were 3-1 winners at Llanilar who took an early lead through Tobias Wilcockson on seven minutes.
Stung into action, Arky hit back to take the lead before the break with goals by Lee Morgan and Harley Lawton.
Liam Lewis extended their lead on the hour mark and Penparcau held on for the win despite losing Callum Evans to a second yellow card in the closing stages.
Goals by Samuel Baker and Callum Francis-Jones sealed Caersws Development’s 2-0 win against visitors Penybont United.