KNIGHTON Town maintained their 100 per cent record in the Central Wales League South but were made to work for it by Penparcau.
Samuel Hoyle’s 11th minute strike was all that separated the two teams at the break but Arky were back on level terms on 51 minutes through Neil Evans.
It was still 1-1 at the end of the 90 minutes but Luke Boundford fired in a stoppage time winner to make it 17 victories in 17 outings.
Machynlleth are up to fifth after a magnificent 7-0 win against visitors Builth Wells Reserves.
Teenager Calum Humphreys put in yet another commanding man of the match performance with a goal and an assist leading the line
A long range screamer from Alfie Westwood, a brace from Joe Green and goals by Liam Sully, Rhys Evans and Iestyn Evans completed the scoring in a solid home win.
Presteigne St Andews were also amongst the goals with a 6-1 win against visitors Llanidloes Town Reserves, who took an early lead through William Denham on the quarter hour.
Stung into action the home side hit back moments later through James Griffiths with Niall Rhodes and Adam Crowe putting them in a comfortable position at 3-1 before the break.
Crowe netted his second with a 76th minute penalty before substitute Cain Martin scored a couple of late goals to cap a fine team display.
It was goalless in the game between Bow Street and Ffostrasol whilst Llanilar picked up a 2-0 against visitors Penybont United through Sion Edwards and 17-year-old Osian Williams.
Third placed Bont had to settle for a point at Aberystwyth University after Garin Evans had given them an early lead.
It should been a trigger for them to go on to better things but a flat performance by Bont saw them concede a late equaliser.
Tregaron Turfs Reserves beat Penrhyncoch Reserves 5-2 in the Central Wales Challenge Cup thanks to Gethin Jones (2) Joshua Davies, Ryan Davies and Paul James. Harley Lawton and Ciaran Evans replied for the Roosters.
Caersws Development beat Hay St Marys 12- in the other tie played.