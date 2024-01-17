Penparcau’s winning streak in the MMP Central Wales South league came to an end when they suffered a bad day at the office at mid-table Knighton Town.
Arky still boast a healthy lead on their rivals but will want to bounce back quickly from this disappointment.
The hosts made a flying start with goals by Callum Stead, Mark Jones and Williams Shaw inside 16 minutes shocking the visitors who had won all 10 of their previous games.
Liam Jaques netted on the stroke of half time to give them a glimmer of hope but they were dealt a blow when Nathan Pemberthey was red carded just before the hour.
Town made the most of their numerical advantage when Jones bagged his second of the afternoon with 20 minutes remaining before Jaques netted his second in the closing stages.
Arky finished the game with nine men after Neil Evans was handed a second caution with Knighton also losing substitute Liam Blythe to a red card.
Tregaron Turfs were the big winners of the day as they battered hosts Penybont United 6-0.
On a day when their second string beat Tywyn Bryncrug Reserves 6-1 in the Aberystwyth League, the six-shooting seniors also demonstrated their goalscoring prowess.
Paul James and Arwel Jones set them on their way with early strikes and they were boosted further when the hosts’ David Stevens saw red on 35 minutes.
Ryan Davies missed the resultant penalty but made amends with his side’s third of the afternoon on the stroke of half time.
Turf continued to press after the break and were rewarded with further goals by Ioan Woolley, Liam Jones and Ryan Hurrell.
It was goalless between Rhayader Town and visitors Machynlleth whilst Llanilar won by the odd goal in seven at Presteigne St Andrews.
Osian Simpson-Jones’ goal was all that separated the teams at the interval but Ryan Edwards gave Llanilar some breathing space with a second on 49 minutes.
Niall Rhodes pulled one back for the hosts moments later before Ioan Jones restored the visitors’ two-goal cushion on 77 minutes.
Stung into action, the hosts came roaring back with goals by Andrew White and Jack Weston but the visitors had the final say with a late winner by Matthew Shaw.