PENRHYNCOCH Reserves bounced back from their midweek defeat at Llanilar to pick up three Central Wales South points with an emphatic 6-1 against visitors Penybont on Saturday.
Manager Carwyn Jenkins had been critical of his players: “We’ve not played well in the first four games.
“We warned the players that it was a step up in standard compared to previous seasons. Performances have to improve to reach the standards we demand.”
But they were on it from the first whistle on Saturday to take a commanding 4-0 lead by the 33rd minute with strikes by Sion James (2), Taylor Watts and Harley Lawton.
The Polecats pulled one back before the break and managed to keep the Roosters at bay until the closing stages of the match at Cae Baker.
The hosts kept plugging away and were rewarded with a second goal by Watts and a sixth of the afternoon by 16-year-old substitute Emyr Jones in stoppage time.
Caersws Development beat hosts Hay St Marys by the odd goal in five in the other game played on Saturday, the winner scored by Jake Jones deep into added on time.
The visitors were in a strong position after goals by Keane Marks and Tyler Ratcliff but the Bluebirds thought they had done enough to take a share of the spoils when Robert Snedden, from the penalty spot, and Darren Horrigan made it 2-2 with 18 minutes to go.
Two of the three games played on Friday evening finished goalless.
Bow Street Reserves picked up an impressive point against Penparcau at Min y Ddol.
Both sides had chances to nick it but the Magpies, being the away side, were happy to take a positive point from the home of the champions.
It was honours even at Cae Glas also as hosts Machynlleth maintained their unbeaten start to the campaign against Tregaron Turfs.
But there were plenty of goals to enjoy at Presteigne St Andrews as visitors Rhayader Town ran out 7-2 winners, Bradley Goddwin the star man with his four-goal haul to take his tally to six for the season in three games.