Three Juniors lined up for the next race, with the in-form Bevan family from Maesmynis providing the winner as Dai’s Silver Talk steered by third generation member Finn Bevan took top honours, while Manceys Deuce (Hawkes, Orleton) with granddaughter Maddy Davies aboard was second, and Evenwood Itchy Feet with daughter/trainer Lola Mills from Llanddewi an honorable third.