IVINGTON is a lovely open course situated not far from Leominster, and last Saturday, it gave perfect conditions for an afternoon of racing, writes Maureen Lloyd.
The afternoon began with the Nursery class designed for either young horses or new drivers to gain experience.
The winner was Matisse, a young horse who is improving week by week, driven by Steve Williams for long time supported Austin Hughes from New Radnor.
In second was Glenfield Thomas (Billington, Leicester) while novice driver Laura Bevan, from Llanddewi on the family owned Ellavafella was third.
The two open races followed, with the up and coming Fold Fearless driven by Mathew Tromans for the Perks family from Presteigne claiming the first race, ahead of Blue Guns N Roses (Thomas, Pontypridd) while Sealofapproval (Munro, Bridgend) was third.
In the second open race the newly promoted superstar Hillbilly Jackson enhanced his reputation with another win, partnered as usual by trainer Andrew Bevan for owner Rachel Bevan from Maesmynis near Builth Wells, in second was Fold Megastar (Perks, Presteigne) while Wye Doon (Williams Pencader) was third.
In the Novice race the up and coming, Lucifer guided by Perry Thomas for Robin Lloyd from Painscastle claimed first prize ahead of Evenwood Itchyfeet (Mills, Llanddewi) while Lanehouse Meg (Davies, Garth) was third.
The Bevan family from Maesmynis were in form in the Baby Novice class when Blazing Eagle owned and trained by Michael Bevan and driven by brother Andrew won from another Bevan entry, Dai’s Silver Talk (Rachel Bevan, Maesmynis) with Dollars Dream and Katie Davies from Orleton in third.
The Dash followed, in which Lucifer (Lloyd, Painscastle) claimed his second victory of the day to propel him into open racing, while the reliable Sealofapproval (Munro, Bridgend) was second, and dash specialist Best in Flight (Gale, Gorslas) was third.
Three Juniors lined up for the next race, with the in-form Bevan family from Maesmynis providing the winner as Dai’s Silver Talk steered by third generation member Finn Bevan took top honours, while Manceys Deuce (Hawkes, Orleton) with granddaughter Maddy Davies aboard was second, and Evenwood Itchy Feet with daughter/trainer Lola Mills from Llanddewi an honorable third.
The Non whip race has become a regular feature of Wales and Border racing and this week it gave a boost to Sam Lloyd from Gladestry when her recently purchased Goodtime Hal with Lee Price on board claimed victory from Fold Megastar (Perks, Presteigne) while the backmarker Ontop Shouda Cuda (Bevan, Llanddewi) ran on well to be third.
The next race was non winners from 2025 where Beach Boy (Collard, Rhayader) enjoyed his moment of glory driven by Mathew Tromans, while the consistent Victoria Penlan (Thomas, Pontypridd) was second and the ever popular Fold Take Flight (Miles, Merthyr) was third.
The finale of the evening was the Ladies race where the experienced Lorna Bird partnered one of the family stars, Fold Fearles (Perks, Presteigne) to victory in front of Stateside Icon (Weigel, Llanddewi Velfrey) with Janet Thomas at the controls while Lynne Boxhall and Red Cash (Sargeant, Newbridge) were third.
Next week is the traditional Llandrindod Wells meeting held at the Penybont race track, alongside the river Ithon on Saturday August 23rd starting at 1.30pm.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.