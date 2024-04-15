TREGARON Turfs ended their Central Wales League South campaign in some style with a comfortable 6-0 win against visitors Presteigne St Andrews.
The Turfs, who have plenty more to play for with at least seven cup fixtures remaining, were dominant from the first whistle but had to wait until the 18th minute for their breakthrough goal provided by Joshua Taylor after good work by Liam Jones.
Playing with real attacking intent, they doubled their tally through Ryan Davies on the half hour, Jones again claiming the assist.
And it was 3-0 at the break after Davies bagged his brace with a stoppage time spot kick.
The hosts continued to boss proceedings after the turnaround, Josh Davies making it 4-0 in the 67th minute before Taylor brought up number five 10 minutes later shortly before being replaced by veteran Malcolm Davies.
Keeping going until the end, after creating two goals Jones got in on the act with a late sixth for the home side.
Machynlleth notched their second Group A win in the E R Jenkins League Cup with four unanswered goals against visitors Llanilar.
Dillon Browne opened their account on 20 minutes before 17-year-old Iestyn Thomas doubled their tally on the half hour mark.
Second best on the day, Llanilar tried to get back into it but struggled to create clear-cut openings and Mach’s pressure paid off when Browne netted a quickfire double to claim his hat-trick.
In Group B, Penybont ran out 2-1 winners against visitors Rhayader Town.
The Polecats, who sit bottom of the Central Wales South table, picked up a morale-boosting win against Rhayader after a closely fought tie.
The visitors, who only needed a point to guarantee top spot in the group, took the lead through Cian Price but the hosts drew level through Alphie Stonefield after good work by Oli Belfield.
It was an end-to-end affair and could have gone either way hat the match was settled by 17-year-old Cian Bufton in the second half with his second goal in back-to-back weekends.
Second place Knighton, who will need to score a hatful of goals to take over at the top, are scheduled to play Penybont United on Tuesday (15 April) in the final fixture of the group.