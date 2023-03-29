Leaders Radnor Valley made it 12 league wins in a row with a 5-0 victory against visitors Talgarth Town in the MMP Central Wales League South.
Elliot Morris and Joseph Price gave them the edge at the break and the goals were spread about in the second half with Rees Morris, James Lewis and Charles Beaumont adding to their tally.
Second placed Hay St Marys kept the pressure on with a 3-1 victory at Llanilar, who took the lead through Osian Simpson-Jones.
The Saints equalised though Jack Biggs on 45 minutes but were dealt a blow when Matthew Tong was red carded moments later.
However, the 10 men responded with two important goals by Jack Cripps and Harry Ratcliffe.
Goals by Daniel Evans and Joshua Taylor gave Tregaron the bragging rights against visitors Aberaeron.
Callum Page (2) and Dillon Browne fired Machynlleth to a 3-2 win at Knighton Town.
Mach, who announced manager Richie Evans was stepping down after the game, were reduced to 10 men when Dafydd Williams was red cared on the half hour.