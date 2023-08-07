A RYAN Edwards goal 10 minutes from the end gave Llanilar the spoils in the Central Wales League South after a seven-goal thriller against Machynlleth at Castle Hill Park on opening day.
Keiran Reynolds equalised for Llan midway through the first half after the Maglonians had taken an early lead through Max Jones.
The visitors regained the lead moments later through player manager Callum Page before a flurry of goals in first half stoppage time, Guto Roberts netting Llan’s second equaliser only for Dylan Owen to give Mach the lead for the third time.
The second half was equally as competitive and it was even stephens again when Edwards netted his first of the afternoon after good work by substitute Osian Simpson-Jones.
It could have gone either way after that but Edwards had the final say to the joy of the home contingent.
Penparcau had an easier afternoon at Rhayader in another goals-laden game won 5-2 by Arky.
It was all even at the break with Bradley Goodwin and Gareth Hughes netting for the hosts, with replies by Liam Jaques and Matthew Davies.
But the second half belonged to the visitors with goals by Jaques, Aaron Davies-Thomas and Ciaran Evans.
Tregaron Turfs battled back from conceding a 20th minute goal by Luke Bounford at Presteigne St Andrews to take the points with a second-half improvement and strikes by Joshua Taylor and Rhodri Jones.
Knighton Town beat Penybont 3-1 after making a bright start with Declan Beddoes releasing Harvey Priday who rounded the keeper before firing home from 20 yards for his first goal for the Robins on his league debut.
Jack Francis then picked the ball up in midfield before feeding Beddoes who fired home to put them 2-0 up inside 15 minutes.
Penybont kept trying to find a through but the defence and custodian Danny Bird, who made a great save onto the post, kept them at bay.
After a quick attack, new signing James Wagstaff’s cross found Henry Shaw at the back post who volleyed home, also on his league debut, to make it 3-0 at half time.
It was a quieter second half, with Penybont netting the only goal through Louis Davies with 10 minutes to go.