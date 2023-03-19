Ceredigion Schools FA’s Under 13s Boys kept their semi-final qualification alive with a 2-0 win against Carmarthenshire at Park Avenue on Friday night.
Ceredigion started the stronger, but Carmarthenshire were dogged in defence with some excellent goalkeeping keeping the game goalless.
It took an excellent strike from Connor Williams to break the deadlock and put Ceredigion into the lead.
The home side settled in the second half and put the Carmarthenshire goal under pressure on many occasions.
A well taken goal by Liam Laurence extended the lead to put the result to bed.
Once again, the effort shown was a huge positive, and the defence boasted another clean sheet.