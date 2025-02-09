DEWI Stars took a step away from the Costcutter Ceredigion Division One title chase to make progress in the Bay Cup with s 2-1 win at Newcastle Emlyn on Saturday.
It turned out to be a hard-fought affair with the Stars beating a tough and resilient Emlyn team.
Although both sides had opportunities to score it remained 0-0 until the 51st minute, when Emlyn’s Wil Williams finished at the back post.
But they were dealt a blow moments later when they were reduced to 10 men after one of their players retaliated after being fouled at the edge of the box and this opened the game up in the Stars’ favour.
Jack Barron’s brilliant holdup play allowed him to play Leon Holmes through on goal after 66 minutes to net his fourth in as many games.
And the visitors gaining the lead moments later when Llŷr Davies overlapped on the right side to play a pinpoint drilled ball across the face of goal which found Rhodri Morgan lurking at the back post to tap in.
St Dogmaels beat visitors Crannog by the odd goal in 11 after a thrilling Dai Dynamo Davies Memorial Cup encounter.
Chris Morgan scored the winner in the closing stages after a ding-dong battle with several momentum swings.
Crannog twice took the lead in the first half through Lewis Chabert and Michael Glover but Jason Williams and Adam Williams his back for the hosts, who then took the lead courtesy of a Lewis Williams spot kick.
Samuel Dutnell (2) and George Colven added to the visitors’ tally after the break with Jason Williams and Adam Williams bagging their braces for the hosts before Morgan’s late winner.
Pencader United made progress in the South Cards Cup with a 3-1 win against Felinfach Reserves.
The home team started brightly and got an early goal through Llew Jones from a Bradley Rowland assist.
Pencader started the second half knowing the single goal wouldn’t be enough and the next goal was crucial.
A long range free kick from Iolo Clement rebounded of the bar and was clinically struck by Rowland to make it 2-0.
Felinfach however dug deep and created chances, their efforts paid off by pulling a goal back through Rhodri Jones.
However with them chasing the game it allowed Pencader to have several chances to extend the lead and it wasn’t until the 89th minute where Morgan Mably put the game out of reach with a sweet strike.