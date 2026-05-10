THE Costcutter Ceredigion League Division One title race will go down to the final day after Felinfach edged a thrilling 4-3 win over Llechryd on Saturday to move level on 45 points with leaders Crymych.
Y Felin now travel to face Crymych, who have the edge on goal difference, on Saturday in what promises to be a gripping title decider.
Llechryd, a point behind the front two, will hope that game ends as a draw and they beat St Dogmaels in their final fixture to clinch the title.
Steffan Williams gave Felin an early lead on Saturday. Rhydian Davies levelled on 28 minutes following a neat link-up with Ashley Campbell, but Felin regained the lead five minutes before the break, Williams again heavily involved in the build-up.
Felin extended their advantage on 74 minutes when Osian Kersey finished after more good work from Williams. Llechryd responded quickly, with Osian James reducing the deficit four minutes later, but Kersey struck again on 88 minutes to restore a two-goal cushion and ease home nerves.
Davies grabbed his second deep into stoppage time, but it proved only a consolation as Felin held on to claim a crucial win.
Felin head into the decisive clash in confident mood, having already lifted silverware last week with a 3-1 victory over St Dogmaels in the Cwpan Coffa Dai Dynamo Davies final, where Steffan Williams scored a hat-trick.
St Dogmaels bounced back from that defeat with a convincing 6-1 win at bottom club Pencader United on Saturday. Adam Williams and Elliot Wigley both scored twice as the visitors dominated the first half, with Luke Jones adding another shortly after the restart.
Pencader pulled one back through Sam Coldman before the hour, but Hefyn Lewis converted a penalty on 63 minutes to complete the scoring.
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