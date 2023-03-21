Costcutter Ceredigion Division Two leaders New Quay racked up a record 18-1 win against Crannog Reserves to provide the Parc Arthur faithful with plenty to cheer about.
The arrival of Crannog was a welcome sight as the club has been struggling badly for players all season and has had a very tough time of things, not being able to field a team on numerous occasions. So, to manage to pull a team together was an achievement. Not to mention the average age of the side they pulled together was over 40 years.
This is something New Quay has some experience with from their recent history when the club almost folded back at the end of the 2015-16.
New Quay posted on their socials after the game: “Huge respect to the 11 guys that showed up to Parc Arthur today and for the way in which you conducted yourselves and played the game.
“You didn’t give up, kept battling and scored a consolation goal. You should keep your heads held high lads. Better times will come.”
New Quay hope to facilitate the loan of a number of players, who just miss out on selection every week, to Crannog for the remainder of the season so they can play regularly and give Crannog’s squad numbers a boost.
A highly professional, top-level performance from the Mackerel Men saw goals by Steff Williams (6), Will Davies (4), Kyle Crees (2), Ben Young (2), Glenn Baldwin (2),Dylan Morgans and Ifan Davies. Paul Clack netted Crannog’s consolation on the hour.
Lampeter, in second place three points behind New Quay having played two fewer games, were 6-0 winners against Pencader United with goals by James Gudgeon, Terry Witts (2), Robert Slawkowski, Jason Jones and Rhys Bowden.
In Division One, Dewi Stars eased their relegation worries as they secured their third successive win, and as a result climbed from the bottom of the league for the first time in months giving themselves a realistic chance of staying up.
It was Crannog who dominated early proceedings,and the ever dangerous George Colvern gave them the lead on 20 minutes with an excellent strike.
The Stars settled and on the stroke of half time equalised from the spot as captain Steffan Owens gave home custodian Huw Morgan no chance with a pile driver to the top corner.
Both sides went for the vital second goal after the break,but it was the visitors who made the breakthrough on 70 minutes when 18 year old Steffan Thomas rose above everyone to score a fine header into the bottom corner following Leon Holmes' pinpoint cross.
The Stars gave themselves breathing space with a second penalty on 77 minutes which was hotly disputed for an alleged hand ball,but Steffan Owens kept his cool to repeat his first half effort.
The vastly experienced Mike Glover,Marc Davies and Huw Reed rallied Crannog,but they could not find a reply as visiting young custodian Ifan Morgan pulled off some fine saves with Gethin Thomas and Rhys Davies outstanding in front of him.