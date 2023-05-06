Ceredigion Schools Football Association's Girls Under 15 team are looking forward to taking part in a national final.
The Girls beat Caerphilly 3-2 at Park Avenue in the final and will face Cardiff Schools at The New Saints FC, Oswestry on Saturday, 20 May (kick off 10am) in the final.
Despite an early set back with Caerphilly scoring a goal from an early corner, Ceredigion battled back with Llio Morgan scoring a cracker of a goal through a thunder bolt of a shot from outside the box.
On 20 minutes Kaylee Gaine put Ceredigion in the lead after finding herself free in the box following some creative play down the right wing.
Following this, Caerphilly put Ceredigion’s defence under pressure and managed to level the score through a powerful shot by their centre forward.
However, a few minutes before the break Lleucu Mathias expertly planted the ball past the keeper to put Ceredigion back in the lead.
Ceredigion began the second period strongly and dominated possession throughout.
Although the girls managed to create many opportunities, they couldn’t find the back of the net to make the score line safe.
Despite Caerphilly pressing for the last five minutes Ceredigion’s defence stayed strong which resulted in a 3-2 win.
A great game of football with both teams contributing to a high standard game.