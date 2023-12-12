TREGARON Turfs Ladies mounted a stunning stoppage time comeback, scoring twice to take a share of the spoils against Aberystwyth University on Sunday.
Aberystwyth University 4 Tregaron Turfs 4, Tlysau Tanygroes Ceredigion Ladies League
The students dominated the first half and were well worth their 3-1 lead at the break with a couple of goals by Michelle Cullenaine and a fantastic free kick into the top corner by captain Lucy Robinson. Alaw Williams’ 13th minute goal kept Tregaron in contention but they fell further behind when Jamie Boyd made it 4-1 on 55 minutes.
With their 100 per cent winning record under threat, Turfs were given a boost, goalscorer Cullenaine blotting her copybook when she was red carded on 55 minutes.
Megan Thomas made them pay when her goal mouth scramble was judged by the referee to have crossed the line before Delun Roberts made it 4-3 with her first ever senior goal in the first minute of stoppage time.
There was still time for Tregaron to maintain their unbeaten run and they did it with seconds to spare, Molly Donaldson Bernal with a dramatic 97th minute headed equaliser.