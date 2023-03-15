TREGARON Turfs Ladies moved level on points with Felinfach Ladies in second place in the Ceredigion Ladies League following their slender 1-0 win in a closely-fought tussle between the two teams on Sunday.
With frontrunners Aberystwyth Town Women Development in cup action it was an opportunity for both sides to close the gap and it was hosts Turfs who took advantage courtesy of teenager Valentina Barbosa’s 32nd minute strike.
Tregaron and Felinfach are both now on nine points, three points behind Aberystwyth Town who boast a 100 per cent record in their four games played compared to the chasers’ five.
Fixtures: 19 March - Aberystwyth University Women v Aberystwyth Town Women Development