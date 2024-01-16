Ceredigion Ladies League returned from the winter break on Sunday with a south Ceredigion derby.
Lampeter Ladies 1 Felinfach Ladies 4, Tlysau Tanygroes Ceredigion Ladies League
Felinfach Ladies notched their first win of the campaign with a 4-1 victory at Lampeter Ladies after an entertaining tussle.
The visitors were in fine attacking form and took a healthy 3-0 lead into the break thanks to Cordelia Walker who netted a quick-fire brace on 38 and 39 minutes and Naiomi Davies on the stroke of half time.
Paige Denyer added to their tally on 54 minutes but credit to Lampeter they kept plugging and got their just reward when Zoe Jones reduced the deficit on 77 minutes.