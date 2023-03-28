ABERYSTWYTH Town Women Development hit double figures at Felinfach on Sunday to maintain their three-point advantage at the top of the table.
The visitors flew out of the blocks with three goals inside the opening five minutes by Ffion Curley, A Croot and Georgia Holmes and were out of sight at 7-0 at the break.
Curley and Croot bagged their braces with C Williams also netting twice.
Credit to Felinfach, they didn’t let their heads drop and kept Aber at bay for long periods in the second half until Jessica Baker’s quickfire double before the hour mark and Holmes becoming the fifth Seasider to score twice with 10 minutes to go.
First half strikes by Tia Woolley (2) and M Thomas gave Tregaron Turfs Ladies a 3-0 against visitors Lampeter Ladies.
It could have been a different story had Heledd Jones not missed a couple of penalties after four and 31 minutes.