Dewi Stars continued their resurgent form with an excellent win at St Dogmaels, a place where they never usually have any joy in the Costcutter Ceredigion League Division One.
The visitors took the lead on 13 minutes when man of the match Leon Holmes released Rupert Geddes down the right with a sublime 30 yard pass.
Geddes’ perfectly timed run beat the offside trap and he finished in style. Geddes returned the compliment on 35 minutes as he fed Bryn Jones who coolly lobbed the advancing Josh Thomas from distance to double the Stars lead at half time.
Ten minutes into the second half, the home team were reduced to 10 men when defender Chris Morgan was shown a second yellow, and soon The Stars were seemingly out of site as Rhodri Morgan on the hour latched on to Oscar Cayo Evans’ through ball to make it three.
But 10 man St Dogmaels, to their credit, rallied and played their best football of the game. Spurred on by captain Jason Williams and brother Adam they got a foothold on 70 minutes when Callum Davies made it 3-1 from close range.
They hit the post and Iestyn Edwards in the Stars goal made timely interceptions from Jordan Owens and Lewis Morgan Williams.
But the Stars were not to be denied as they claimed another valuable three points in their quest to remain in the first division with every player used giving 100 per cent, and Rhys Davies, Owen Davies and Dafydd Jones leading by example.
In the other Division One game played, Dylan Davies netted a very late winner for 10-man Llechryd who lost Ben Davies early after he received two yellow cards in the opening five minutes.
Llechryd took the lead courtesy of an Aled Davies own goal on 40 minutes before Jordan Griffiths levelled for Cardigan Town on 82 minutes.
In Division Two, second half goals by Christopher Alldritt and Steffan Llyr Evans (2) gave Aberaeron Reserves a 3-0 win against visitors St Dogmaels Reserves, whilst in Division Three Llechryd Reserves beat Maesglas Reserves 6-0 thanks to Mogan Lockton, Jake Morgan, Max Evans (2), Taylor Wells and Justin Noble.
Costcutter Ceredigion League Bay Cup: Crannog 3 Llanboidy 0; Lampeter 0 Bargod Rangers 2; Maesglas 0 Felinfach 2; Pencader United 3 Aberporth 2.
Percy Eldridge Cup: Llanboidy Reserves 3 Crannog Reserves 1; Bargod Reserves 0 Felinfach Reserves 3.