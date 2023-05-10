Champions Ffostrasol kept their foot on the gas to seal an impressive 8-1 win at St Dogmaels in Division One of the Costcutter Ceredigion League after falling behind to an early Adam Williams goal.
Stung into action they fired back through Michael Wilcox, Cian Edwards, Dion Phillips (3), Dafydd Phillips, Owain Patterson and Ifan Davies to stun the Saints who finished with 10 men after Chris Morgan was red carded on 75 minutes.
A four-goal salvo by George Colven saw Crannog to a 5-1 win against Llandysul. Gary Davies netted the hosts’ other goal with Harri Wilson replying for Dysul.
A stoppage time goal by Oliver Morgan earned Llechryd the three points against visitors Dewi Stars on Monday.
It was honours even at the break after Steffan Owens' penalty cancelled out Steffan Davies' opener for Llechryd on the half hour.
Cory Leonard-Davies restored the hosts' advantage on the hour before Owens bagged his brace with eight minutes to go.
In Division Two, John Rees netted a hat-trick as Maesglas ran out 4-1 winners at Pencader.
Kieran Harman made it 4-0 for the visitors before Bradley Rowland reduced the arrears from the penalty spot early in the second half.
Felinfach Reserves were big winners in Division Three with eight unanswered goals at Cardigan Reserves. Rhodri Thomas was the main man with a hat-trick with support offered by Jamie Davies, Jacque Beauchamp, Keith Evans, Rhodri Gregson, and Rhys Jon James.
• Ffostrasol Reserves won 9-0 against visitors Maesglas Reserves in the Percy Eldridge Cup on Friday evening with goals by Steffan Thomas, Ioan Evans, Bleddyn Jones, Steffan Davies (3), Mathew Rollins, Dyfrig Davies and a Calvin Rees own goal.