TEENAGER Rhys Williams stole the show with all four of Felinfach’s goals as they saw off a strong Crymych outfit in the Costcutter Ceredigion League Cup.
A dramatic quarter final was finally settled when Williams netted a stoppage time winner to book a place in the last four.
The hosts bossed the first half on a heavy pitch with 16-year-old Williams giving them a two-goal buffer at the break.
The visitors came roaring back in the second half with Sion Vaughan and Osian Wyn restoring parity inside six minutes.
Williams notched his hat-trick from the penalty spot on 69 minutes and the excitement continued when Danny Williams made it 3-3 on 85 minutes only for Williams to have the final say.