AFTER nearly a month without football, a 3-0 win against Ffostrasol Reserves on Saturday kicked off Felinfach’s Costcutter Ceredigion League Cup campaign.
All three goalscorers were graduates of their junior system and there was another reason to celebrate as 16-year-old Cerith Evans made his first-team debut, playing alongside older brothers Ioan and Gwion.
After a pretty even start to the tie at the Saron Playing Fields, the visitors nudged ahead with a Rhys Williams penalty on the half hour for his 19th goal of the campaign.
Rhodri Jones doubled their advantage before the break before fellow teenager Krzysztof Dolniak made an impact off the bench to make it 3-0, both players netting their first goals for the senior side.
Llanboidy also progressed following a remarkable game at Maesglas which ended 7-6 to the visitors.
It was 5-5 at the end of 90 minutes with the hosts benefitting from a Dafydd Jones own goal with further strikes by Louis Harding (3) and Iwan Griffiths.
Llan hit back through Cian Strudley with a hat-trick on his first senior debut, Gethin Scourfield and Frazer Wyatt.
Dion Morgan netted a late winner for Llan after Harding netted his fourth of the afternoon and Calum Syddall had given the visitors a brief lead.
St Dogmaels eased into the next round after a comfortable 4-1 win at Llandysul thanks to Jason Williams (2), Tomos Rees and Adam Williams.