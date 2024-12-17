DEWI Stars returned to the top of the Costcutter Ceredigion League Division One table with a hard-fought 3-2 win at Cardigan Town.
A few top-class saves from Cardigan keeper Iestyn Evans and a rocket of a goal by 16-year-old Dean Thomas left them with work to do after the break.
Bryn Jones' composed finish put the Stars back on level terms after just three minutes of the second half before Joseph Saunders gave them the lead with a brilliant free kick.
Ryan Busby extended their advantage when he headed home from a Oscar Cayo corner before the hosts hit back with a stoppage time David Reynolds penalty.
Two stoppage time strikes secured a comeback win for Crymych after John Midgley had given hosts Newcastle Emlyn the lead whilst New Quay won by the odd goal in five at Crannog, Glenn with the late winner.
Ifan Davies gave the visitors an early lead but was sent off midway through the first half.
Ross Diamond made it 2-0 for the 10 men before goals by Carl Thompson and Samiel Dutnell levelled matters.
In Division Two, Pencader United made it 11 wins in 11 outings with a 3-0 win at Aberaeron who missed an early penalty.
That woke Pencader up and they took the lead through Morgan Mably after good work by Bradley Rowland, who went on to make it 2-0 before the break with Llew Jones securing the win in the second half.
Tregaron Turfs Reserves fired seven unanswered goals past Pencader Reserves in Division Three whilst substitute Keiran James’ last minute goal saw Maesglas Reserves to a slender 1-0 win at Crymych Reserves.
Llanboidy Reserves won by the same scoreline against visitors Llanon thanks to Iwan Thomas and it ended 1-1 between St Dogmaels Reserves and visitors Cardigan Town Resreves, who took a first half lead through Ahmet-Jamal Mehmet before Kyle Nobe equalised after the break.