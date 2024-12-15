Tycroes 25 Aberaeron 19
WRU Division 3 cup
ABERAERON’s journey in the WRU Division 3 cup came to an end at the last 16 stage against a familiar opponent in the shape of fellow Division 3 west promotion contenders, Tycroes, writes Arwyn Sychpant.
Following a narrow 26-24 loss early in the season to a last-minute try, this game was almost a mirror image, with Aberaeron coming very close to creating a last gasp victory themselves after falling well behind during a disjointed first half.
Injuries and unavailability meant that the Aberaeron 15 that started showed seven changes from the side that successfully took on Cardigan a fortnight ago.
Individually, the players coming into the side did not weaken the team, as they are all experienced players more than able to hold their place in the first team, but the lack of game time together showed during a frustrating first half.
A struggling scrum, missed tackles and a few handling errors all combined to allow Tycroes to cross the try line twice and race into a 20-6 lead. A third penalty from centre Rhodri Jenkins at the stroke of half time added to two earlier successful attempts to reduce the deficit to 20-9 at the half.
With Aberaeron benefitting from playing down a slight slope, and with a marginal wind advantage in the second half, it was important for the visitors to generate momentum from the restart.
A well struck fourth Jenkins penalty led to the first points of the second period on 49 minutes, giving the travelling supporters confidence that a win was more than achievable.
However, a penalty kick to the corner from Tycroes led to a lineout and driving maul, giving them a crucial score wide out, and a 25-12 lead with 25 minutes left to play.
That score was the last time the home team got anywhere near the Aberaeron line, with a major shift in pace, determination and directness from the Aberaeron 15 putting Tycroes under significant pressure for the rest of the match.
Man-of-the-match for the Seagulls, Ceri Davies was typically evident with the ball in hand, as was captain Morgan Llywelyn who made a number of signature elusive runs deep into Tycroes territory.
With 67 minutes on the clock, the pressure from more flowing forays into the opposition half led to a high quality try from winger and player coach Dyfrig Dafis, well converted by Jenkins, leaving a six point deficit to overcome in the final 13 minutes.
The whole squad put in a gutsy and determined display in those final minutes, matched only by resolute defence by the home team.
They had to be at their defensive best to repel the surge of attacks by Aberaeron. A number of penalties, and some of the tackling crossing the line in terms of legality did lead to the home team being reduced to 13 men in the closing stages, but in fairness they still managed to keep out some determined surges from the blues, and they welcomed the final whistle with some relief.
Aberaeron now have a three-week break, which turns out to be useful to enable a number of players to recover from injuries, hopefully allowing the coaches to pick from a fully fit squad again.
Cefneithin are the next opponents in the New Year at Cae Carwyn James.