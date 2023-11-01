FELINFACH missed a chance to move up to third in the Costcutter Ceredigion League Division One table when they were held to a 2-2 draw at Bargod Rangers.
But they had to come back twice to grab a share of the spoils after Rangers took the lead through Rhydian Davies on 14 minutes and regained the initiative courtesy of an Oliver Evans penalty on the stroke of half time.
Rhys Williams netted Felin’s first equaliser on 20 minutes with Rhys Jones James securing a point on the hour.
The hosts finished with 10 men after Dean Jones was sent for an early shower on 71 minutes after being handed a second caution.
Felinfach Reserves notched their first win of the Division Two campaign after a five-goal thriller against Llechryd Reserves.
Ioan Evans, Rhodri Gregson and Garan Davies had given the hosts a healthy lead at the break but there were some jitters when Alfie Bellars and Kai Evans reduced the arrears midway through the second half to set up a tense finale.
In Division Three, goals by Ifan-Sion Mason-Evans, John Jones and Jay Johnson gave second-placed Llandysul Reserves a solid win at Llanon.
• Daniel Davies and Elis Jones secured Crannog’s 2-0 win in the Dai Dynamo Davies Memorial Cup at Aberaeron Reserves.