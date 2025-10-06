A DRAMATIC stoppage time winner by Rhys Williams sealed the three points for Felinfach to take them up to second spot in the Costcutter Ceredigion League Division One table after a fantastic match against a spirited Maesglas side.
Y Felin got off to another quick start when Steffan Evans set up Rhys Williams to finish from close range after five minutes.
The lead was short-lived, Kieran Harman equalising with a bullet header four minutes later.
Rhys Williams missed an opportunity to put the hosts back ahead when his penalty was saved by Callum Phillips and with the scores level at half time it was nicely set up for the second half.
The home side regained the lead four minutes after the turnaround when Steff Williams’ corner caught the wind and flew straight into the back of the net but Maesglas hit back again through Marcus Dean.
Felin went ahead for the third time when Joe Jenkins slammed slammed in a rebound off a set-piece on 74 minutes only to be pegged back once again when Harman despatched a penalty moments later.
Playing with the wind, y Felin turned the screw in search of a late winner despite being a man down due to a sinbin.
Chances came and went until Cameron Miles drove to the byline and slammed square for Rhys Williams to finish at the far post and clinch all three points.
Goals by Ethan Furness (2) and Jac Griffiths saw Bargod Rangers to a 3-0 win against visitors Felinfach Reserves in Division Two.
In Division Three, a first-half penalty by Mark Lloyd and a second-half strike by David Clarke secured the win for early pacesetters Llandysul Reserves against Crannog Reserves whilst St Dogmaels Reserves stayed level with them on 12 points win a comfortable 5-1 winners against visitors Llanboidy Reserves.
Pencader United Reserves notched their first league win of the season by the odd goal in seven against Crymych Reserves, Llywelyn Jones (2), Alfie Morgan and Ben Sears with the goals for Pencader and Danny Williams replying for the visitors with a well-taken hat-trick.
