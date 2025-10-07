THERE were memories to cherish in Llandysul on Saturday as 16-year-old Ethan Summerfield made his senior debut for the reserves.
He has been a dedicated player for Llandysul FC since starting at the Under-6 level and has made steady progress.
To make the day even more special he played alongside his uncle, Dean, and father, Damian in a 2-0 victory against Crannog Reserves.
Ethan Summerfield started out with Llandysul under 6s (Llandysul FC)
