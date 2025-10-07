CRYMYCH, who top the Costcutter Ceredigion League Division One table with seven wins in seven games, tasted defeat for the first time in a while as they were knocked out of Cwpan Dai Dynamo Davies by Llandysul.
Played in gusty conditions at Tegryn, Jack Kluge gave the visitors the lead midway through the first half and they defended resolutely to keep Crymych at bay to book their passage in the next round.
Crymych finished with 10 men after Ross McDonald was handed a second caution.
Two goals apiece by Wil Evans and Arwel Jones saw Tregaron Turfs Reserves to a comfortable 4-0 win at Aberaeron but Penparcau were the biggest winners on the day with a 9-1 scoreline at Dewi Stars, Gytis Pivnickas leading the way with five goals.
He was joined on the scoresheet by Matty Davies (2), Aaron Jones and Michael Gornall.
The Stars enjoyed their best period of the game in the first half when Rhodri Gwynne pulled one back with a low drive from the edge of the box to make it 2-1.
St Dogmaels were also in the mood for goals as they saw off Aberystwyth Town Ceidwaid 8-2.
First half goals by Elliot Wigley, Luke Jones and Jordan Owens set them on their way and they kept their foot on the gas in the second half with Callum Davies, Lewis Williams and Adam Williams adding to their tally.
Benjamin Hopkins reduced the deficit on 74 minutes but Hefyn Lewis hit back for the Saints.
Credit to Aber they kept plugging away and were rewarded with another goal by George Budge.
But the hosts had the final say, Wigley who started the scoring, with his second of the afternoon in the closing stages.
Goals by Callum Richards and Tomos Benjamin saw Talybont to a 2-1 win at Ffostrasol Reserves who had taken a first-half lead through Adam Dirda.
