THE annual West Wales Indoor Rowing Championships took place on Saturday, 28 February at the Calon Tysul Leisure Centre, bringing together athletes of all ages.
Hosted by Clwb Rhwyfo Sion Cwilt Rowing Club of New Quay, the championships showcased the strength and inclusivity of the rowing community.
Competitors raced over the challenging two- kilometre and fast-paced 500-metre distances, with sub-categories for gender, weight and age ensuring fair and competitive racing.
Junior rowers competed in timed events according to their school year groups, gaining valuable racing experience in a supportive environment.
The relay races at the end of the day see a team of four rotating as quickly as possible to row three-kilometres for a fast-paced race with clubs pitted against each other.
One of the standout highlights of the championships was Steve Collins of West Sussex finally breaking the elusive seven-minute barrier in the 2,000-metre race.
Having chased the milestone for several years, his achievement was met with a tremendous round of applause and was a fitting reward for his persistence and dedication to the sport.
The event also proved that rowing truly is a sport for life.
At 97 years young, Valerie Coleman from Pembrokeshire competed in both the two-kilometre and 500-metre events, inspiring everyone in attendance.
Adding to the occasion, her two daughters and grandson also took part, making it a memorable family affair and a wonderful example of the sport spanning generations.
Among the competitors was a rower from Poole, Dorset, who combined her entry in the WWIRCs with qualification for the World Virtual Indoor Rowing Championships.
With careful scheduling during a break in proceedings, she was able to complete her world championship time slot at the event — a unique and exciting addition to the day’s racing.
The organisers thanked sponsors, Morgan and Davies Estate Agents and Melin Wern Mill Caravan Park.
