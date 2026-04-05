COSTCUTTER Ceredigion Division One leaders Felinfach delivered another emphatic statement of intent as they swept aside Llanboidy with a dominant 7–0 away victory.
Felinfach started brightly and took the lead through Josh Davies, who burst into the box and finished confidently past the advancing goalkeeper Joshua Lewis. The visitors doubled their advantage soon after when Aled Davies arrived at the back post to steer home a rebound after Cameron Miles saw his initial effort blocked.
To Llanboidy’s credit, they remained stubborn in defence for long periods but Felinfach’s pressure eventually told. It took until half an hour into the second half for the crucial third goal to arrive, and once it did, the floodgates opened.
Rhys Williams made it 3–0, before his older brother Steff Williams took centre stage—netting a blistering, quickfire hat‑trick to put the result beyond doubt. Miles then added his side’s seventh.
At Cae Steffan, St Dogmaels were brought back down to earth after a strong run of form, falling 4–1 to title challengers Crymych. The visitors opened at pace, surging into a two‑goal lead thanks to strikes from Rhodri George and Ross McDonald.
St Dogmaels rallied midway through the first half, and Trystan Owens gave them hope with a superb long‑range curler. But Crymych’s intensity never dropped, and McDonald added a crucial third before the break.
Late on, with Saints goalkeeper Michael Weir pushed forward in search of a comeback, a misplaced pass allowed Aled Morgan to roll the ball into an empty net.
There was late drama at Maesglas, where the hosts were held to a 1–1 draw by Pencader United. Keiran Harman struck early for Maesglas, before Rhodri Rees levelled five minutes into the second half. Pencader finished with 10 men after Steven Williams received a late red card.
Cardigan Town mounted a spirited late fightback against Llandysul, rescuing a 3–3 draw thanks to substitutes Llyr Bowen and Sion Nicoll. Rhys Marston had put Cardigan ahead, but Llandysul hit back through Thomas Bowles, Luke Evans, and Tudur Davies. Cardigan’s resilience ensured a deserved share of the spoils.
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