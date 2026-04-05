Cefn Albion 1–7 Dolgellau Athletic
Ardal North East
DOLGELLAU Athletic produced a superb comeback performance to sweep aside Cefn Albion 7–1, despite spending the opening 20 minutes pinned inside their own half by the combined force of Cefn pressure and the early stages of Storm Dave.
The visitors struggled to escape their defensive third early on, and although Jamie Jones delivered one dangerous cross that was scrambled clear, Dolgellau were soon punished. Sustained pressure from Cefn resulted in a penalty, confidently dispatched by Alex Williams to give the hosts a deserved lead.
That setback finally sparked Dolgellau into life. Ioan Roberts showed real determination in midfield, battling for possession before slipping a perfectly weighted pass to Osian Morris, who unselfishly squared for Gerwyn Williams to slot home the equaliser.
Moments later, Dolgellau completed the turnaround. More hard work in midfield from Paul Lewis released Jones down the left, and his fierce low cross deflected off a defender and into the top corner to make it 2–1.
With momentum suddenly behind them, the visitors struck again before the break—Williams drilling a clever low free-kick past Mark Richards for 3–1.
They surged further ahead before the break and Lewis was again the catalyst, feeding Aaron Young down the right. Young twisted past the defender and keeper to roll in number four.
With the wind now in Dolgellau’s favour, Cefn faced an impossible task in the second half..
A whipped free-kick from Roberts bounced through the crowded six‑yard box and into the net for 5–1, before Ifan Jones marked his return to action with a thumping header from a Young corner. Wil Gruffydd completed the scoring late on, punishing a defensive error with a calm finish.
It capped a brilliant afternoon for Dolgellau, who have now gone 240 minutes without conceding in open play.
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