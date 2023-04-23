FFOSTRASOL have been crowned Division One champions for the first time since 1980 with three games remaining.
They have won 16 of their 17 games, their latest success a 5-0 victory against visitors Crannog taking them over the finish line.
Carwyn Morgan set the ball rolling on seven minutes with Dion Phillips and Gethin Davies adding to their tally before the break.
Tomos Rogers and Phillips, with his second on the day and 24th of the campaign, completed the rout.
Joshua Grota claimed the match ball with a hat-trick to help Llechryd to a 5-4 win against Llandysul with Liam James and Ben Davies also scoring for the hosts.
Osian Mason-Davies (2), Rhys Alwyn and Tudur Davies replied for Dysul.
Second half goals by Ifan Jones and Gethin Scourfield completed Llanboidy’s comeback against Crymych, who had taken an early lead through Sion Vaughan.
In Division Two, leaders New Quay had a field day at Crannog Reserves running out 9-0 winners with goals by Glenn Baldwin, Steffan Williams (3), Charles Harvey (3), Robin Young, and Aaron McCarthy.
Lampeter Town were also big winners, 6-1 at Aberporth, Regan Jones (2), Llyr Jones (2), Jason Jones and Scott Davies the scorers with Daniel Nichol replying.
In the other game played, Maesglas beat visitors Pencader United 4-0 courtesy of Wil Williams, Dylan Karliciuk, John Rees and Kieran Harman.