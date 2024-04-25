FFOSTRASOL have been crowned Costcutter Ceredigion League Division One champions after they beat visitors Crannog 2-0 last night.
They added the crown to the League Cup they won at the start of the month after other results went their way on Wednesday.
Goals by Bleddyn Jones and Steffan Evans saw them over the line.
Second-placed Llechryd were held to a 1-1 draw against visitors Cardigan Town who took the lead through Andrii Khrypchenko. Osian James equalised on the hour for Llechryd who now trail by 10 points with two games to go.
It was the same scoreline as Bargod Rangers took on visitors Crymych.
The hosts surged ahead through Rhydian Davies after 10 minutes but were pegged back by Declan Harries on the half hour.
Goals by Scott Davies (2), Llyr Jones and Jason Jones saw Lampeter Town to a comfortable 4-0 win at Felinfach.
In Division Two, it finished one apiece at Maesglas who took the lead through George Allerton, Ifan Mason Evans replying for visitors Llandysul.
Pencader beat Llechryd Reserves 4-1 thanks to Connor Timms, Morgan Mably, Sam Coldman and Joe Russetti. Kai Evans pulled one back for Llechryd.
Luke Davies-Lovell scored the winner for Lampeter Town Reserves in Division Three as they saw off Llanon 2-1.
Osian Willams gave the hosts a first minute lead but Llanon hit back through Carwyn Jones.