NEWCASTLE Emlyn and Crymych maintained their winning starts to the Costcutter Ceredigion Division One campaign, both scoring four goals on Saturday.
Two goals in each half saw Emlyn to a 4-0 win at Cardigan Town, Peter Almond and Bartosz Kasperski getting the ball rolling.
Joshua Bennett and Jethro Smith completed the job.
Man-of-the-match Bennett said: “Played some good football but more importantly scored four great goals and kept a clean sheet.
“It was nice to get my first goal for the club and I’m looking forward to the next game.”
Crymych ran out 4-2 winners against visitors Llandysul after an absorbing encounter at Tegryn.
They led 3-1 at the break thanks to player-of-the-match Rhodri George, Ross McDonald and Sion Vaughan.
George bagged his brace on 54 minutes before Dysul, who were competitive throughout, pulled one back through Harri Wilson in the closing stages.
Llanboidy and Maesglas were involved in an extraordinary 5-5 draw after the hosts’ Gethin Scourfield netted a hat-trick in the opening 21 minutes.
Maesglas replied through Louis Harding but the Saints restored their three-goal cushion, Ethan Ryan slotting the ball home five minutes before the break.
Cue a remarkable recovery by the visitors with Harding and Iwan Griffiths making it 4-3 before the half-time oranges.
Harding netted his third and fourth of the afternoon by the hour mark to give Maeslgas the lead but back came Llanboidy with Frazer Wyatt missing a penalty before Scourfield netted a late equaliser with his fourth of the match.
It ended 2-2 between Crannog and Pencader United, Samuel Dutnell and Owain Kremers with the goals for Crannog and Bradley Rowlands (2) replying for the visitors.
Goals by Kevin Morgan (2), Luke Jones and Adam Williams saw St Dogmaels to s 4-2 win against visitors Felinfach who replied through Rhys Williams and Rhys Jon James.
