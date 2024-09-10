DEWI Stars continued their excellent start to their Costcutter Ceredigion League Division One campaign with an outstanding 2-1 victory against a very good Newcastle Emlyn side.
Played in perfect conditions at Parc Emlyn on a pitch and surroundings that would not look out of place at Welsh Premier League standard, both these tier five clubs played their part in an enthralling match.
It was the home team that took the early lead when John Midgley’s right wing cross was headed home well by Osian Thomas.
The Stars fought back in a half that swung from end to end and eventually equalised when Rupert Geddes picked up a loose ball some 35 yards out and advanced 10 yards before unleashing an unstoppable shot past keeper Kieran Brook.
Newcastle Emlyn dominated the early part of the second half, with the impressive John Williams pulling the strings, but the Stars defence of Llyr Davies, Owen Davies, Dafydd Jones and Tomos Jones with Ifan Morgan behind them, held Firm.
The home team hit the foot of the post as they strove for the winner, but The Stars themselves were always threatening on the break.
Leon Holmes almost scored a candidate for goal of the season as his 40 yard effort cannoned off the crossbar, but he had his reward with three minutes remaining as this time his 25-yard effort found the top corner.
Goals by Owen Wilton, Jordan Griffiths, Thomas Matthews and Joshua Grota sealed Llechryd’s 4-1 win at Crymych who took an early lead through Ross McDonald.
St Dogmaels won by the same scoreline at New Quay after taking a slender 1-0 goal lead into the break through Gwylim Rees.
Oliver Edwards equalised for the hosts from the penalty spot but St Dogmales rallied with goals by Elliot Wigley, Tomos Rees and Lewis Williams.
Second placed Cardigan Town made it five wins in seven outings courtesy of Llyr Bowen’s first half strike and a stoppage time second by Llion Williams.
Division Two results: Aberporth 5 Llandysul Reserves 1; Felinfach Reserves 5 Bargod Rangers 1; Pencader United 5 Aberaeron 1; Llechryd Reserves 5 Ffostrasol Reserves 2.
Division Three Results: Cardigan Town Reserves 2 Crymych Reserves 1; Crannog Reserves 4 Felinfach Thirds 1; Llanon 3 Llanboidy Reserves 2; Maesglas Reserves 3 Pencader United Reserves 0; St Dogmaels Reserves 1 Tregaron Turfs Reserves 5
Fixtures, 14 September: Division One – Llechryd v Llandysul; Newcastle Emlyn v Lampeter Town; New Quay v Crymych; Cardigan Town v Crannog FC. Division Two – Bargod Rangers v Pencader United; Llechryd Reserves v Lampeter Town Reserves; Maesglas v Llandysul Reserves. Division Three – Crannog Reserves v Maesglas Reserves; Crymych Reserves v St Dogmaels Reserves; Felinfach 3rds v Llanboidy Reserves; Pencader Reserves v Llanon; Tregaron Turfs Reserves v Cardigan Town Reserves.